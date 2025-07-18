Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,580 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $9,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

