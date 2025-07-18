Xponance Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 385.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after buying an additional 694,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,193,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

