Xponance Inc. Purchases 937 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $98.45 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,273,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,703,377.33. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock worth $82,013,680. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

