Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Belden by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 157,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $54,167,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 3.7%

BDC opened at $131.02 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $131.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

