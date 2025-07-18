Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 410,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

