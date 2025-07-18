Xponance Inc. Sells 10,640 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Celanese by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Celanese Stock Up 2.9%

Celanese stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.