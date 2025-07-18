Xponance Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

