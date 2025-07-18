Xponance Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

MKTX stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

