Xponance Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Cognex Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.