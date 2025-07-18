Xponance Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after acquiring an additional 511,905 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,269.44. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,209.92. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,993. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

