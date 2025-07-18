Xponance Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $212.01.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

