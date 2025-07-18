Xponance Inc. Sells 627 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in EPR Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 198,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $437,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,300.49. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

