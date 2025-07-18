Xponance Inc. Sells 695 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

