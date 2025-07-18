Xponance Inc. Sells 8,047 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on HF Sinclair and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

DINO stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

