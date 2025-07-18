Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after purchasing an additional 761,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 724,565 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,384,000 after buying an additional 460,539 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

