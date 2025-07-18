Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

