Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MOH

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2025

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOHFree Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.82. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Guggenheim started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.05. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $365.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

