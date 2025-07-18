Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Westlake Q3 Earnings

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on Westlake and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Westlake stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Westlake by 251.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 71.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

