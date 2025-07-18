Zacks Research Weighs in on Cactus’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cactus in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cactus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $16,377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.