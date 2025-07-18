Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $286.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,101.12 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

