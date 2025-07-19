1,201 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.72 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

