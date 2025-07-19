AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $129.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

