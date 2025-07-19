AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi Sells 17,300 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 48.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,553 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.