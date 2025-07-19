Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 price target on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1%

ACI stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $11,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,892,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

