Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,095 Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 188.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Olin by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Olin’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLN

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.