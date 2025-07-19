Allworth Financial LP Acquires 634 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 192.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

