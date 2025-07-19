Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 572.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

