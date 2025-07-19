Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,975 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 157,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 624,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 202,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

