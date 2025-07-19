Allworth Financial LP Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 231.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

