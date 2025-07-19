Allworth Financial LP Has $35,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 419,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. This represents a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

