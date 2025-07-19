Allworth Financial LP Has $41,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 553.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

