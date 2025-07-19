Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 156,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.26.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.