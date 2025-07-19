Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Celanese by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Celanese by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $144.59.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

