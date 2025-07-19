Allworth Financial LP Purchases 445 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 946.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,592 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,852,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,791,000 after buying an additional 224,339 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

