Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after buying an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Bruker Stock Down 3.9%

BRKR stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

