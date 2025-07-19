Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 336,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,896,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.