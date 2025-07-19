Allworth Financial LP Sells 381 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after acquiring an additional 204,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

