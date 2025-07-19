Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $5,992,350.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $5,066,750.00.

GOOG stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,991,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,470,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,777,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,894,651,000 after buying an additional 1,219,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

