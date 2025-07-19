Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 95,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 67,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

