Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

