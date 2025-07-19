Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0%

AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

