Analysts Set Expectations for Fortuna Mining FY2026 Earnings

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fortuna Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts:

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $290.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Mining from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Trading Down 2.0%

FSM stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Fortuna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Mining by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 2.4% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 122,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 0.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 383,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.