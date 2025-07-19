Analyzing Maison Luxe (MASN) & The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Maison Luxe Competitors 7.48% 7.89% 13.41%

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million $1.67 million 0.04 Maison Luxe Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.56

This table compares Maison Luxe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maison Luxe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maison Luxe peers beat Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Maison Luxe

(Get Free Report)

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.