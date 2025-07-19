Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $2,775,418.35 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,912.27. This trade represents a 28.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 17th, Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Cedric Francois sold 1,900 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $38,171.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

