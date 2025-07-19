Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 46,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 521,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $211.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

