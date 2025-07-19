Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 202,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

