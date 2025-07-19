Ara Mahdessian Sells 42,674 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,729,986.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110.84. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ara Mahdessian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Ara Mahdessian sold 42,666 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $4,800,351.66.

On Thursday, June 26th, Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,552,518.15.

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,521,000 after buying an additional 1,930,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $210,777,000.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

