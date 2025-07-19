Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$1,342,114.92 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 18,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total value of C$1,342,114.92.
Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$1,023,750.00.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Aritzia stock opened at C$75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.59. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.51 and a 52 week high of C$78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.
