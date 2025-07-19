Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$134,254.80 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total value of C$134,254.80.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ opened at C$75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$36.51 and a 12-month high of C$78.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATZ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$79.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aritzia from C$67.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

