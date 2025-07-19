Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 14,414 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,162,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,758,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $681,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,032,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,251,759.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,570. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

